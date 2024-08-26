ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

News Agency Of Nigeria

Applicants abroad won't be affected by the upward review.

International passports [Dignited]
International passports [Dignited]

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Mohammed, NIS Comptroller in Adamawa stated this on Monday in Yola, at the inauguration of an exercise to sensitise the people of the state to the increase in the fees.

Mohammed told the gathering that, with effect from September 1, applicants within Nigeria will pay ₦50,000 for a 32-page passport booklet with five years of validity, an increase from the previous ₦35,000 fee. He said the 64-page passport booklet with ten years of validity will cost ₦100,000, up from ₦70,000.

Mohammed however, added that applicants abroad will not be affected by the upward review. Justifying the government decision, the Comptroller said: “This is a new enhanced passport with better durability and quality, aligning with international standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has fingerprints and with that, it is difficult to be faked or tampered with, unlike the old one”, he said.

He advised those intending to acquire/renew their passports to apply online or visit NIS offices. Mohammed cautioned them against patronising agents to avoid being duped. He urged religious leaders to sensitise their followers to the development, adding that any applicant before the deadline would be charged the old rate.

He said the service would also extend the awareness to Local Government Areas, starting with Mubi. Joel Manzo and Alhaji Aliyu Iya, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Council, Adamawa, respectively appreciated NIS for the enlightenment and assured taking down the message to their followers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIS has taken the sensitisation to motor parks and major streets in the state capital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra