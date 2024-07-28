ADVERTISEMENT
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

It anticipated thunderstorms over the entire region as the day progressed with cloudy skies to prevail over the southern region within the morning periods.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecasts morning thunderstorms on Monday over parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, Bauchi and Taraba States.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, and Kebbi states later in the day.

It anticipated moderate rains over parts of Nasarawa, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Niger during the morning periods.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, moderate thunderstorms with light rains are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa, Kogi and Plateau States.

“Rains are expected over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta,“ it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara on Tuesday.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Taraba, Zamfara and Kebbi in the afternoon, and or evening hours and anticipated moderate rains over parts of Niger and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue and Kogi. Cloudy skies should prevail over the southern region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and or evening hours, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,“ it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, and Kebbi during the morning hours on Wednesday.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara later in the day with cloudy conditions over the North central city during the morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms over the entire region as the day progressed with cloudy skies to prevail over the southern region within the morning periods.

“ In the afternoon and or evening hours, moderate rains are envisaged over the entire region, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public should take adequate precaution.

“ High likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours. Residents are advised to avoid flood-prone areas. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“ Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng., “ It said.

The agency urged the public and Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

