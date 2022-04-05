RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIMASA blames EFCC as multimillion naira gunboat sinks in Lagos

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has denied responsibility over the sinking of a gunboat in Lagos on Sunday, April 03, 2022.

The NIMASA/Barugu, a gunboat apparently belonging to Global West Vessels Specialists, was allegedly docked near the NIMASA Resource Centre at the Kirikiri Terminal.

Seafarers onboard the adjacent vessels condemned NIMASA for negligence in a video circulating online, claiming that they had flagged the looming calamity to NIMASA for a long time.

However, NIMASA’s Assistant Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, stated that both the boat and the management were still under investigation.

According to him, the affected boat has been under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “Collectively, the boats and their management have remained a subject of litigation and under the custody of the EFCC for years.

While this is an unfortunate development, it is important to bring to the attention of all that this vessel under reference here is one of Global West boats that were in service with the Agency years ago. This boat has the name NIMASA-Barugu right from the days of the contract. There are also other boats in this contractual category in Warri."

Osagie went on to say that the agency had tried to revive some of the boats but had been hampered by legal issues.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

