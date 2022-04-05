NIMASA blames EFCC as multimillion naira gunboat sinks in Lagos

Seafarers onboard the adjacent vessels condemned NIMASA for negligence in a video circulating online, claiming that they had flagged the looming calamity to NIMASA for a long time.

However, NIMASA’s Assistant Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, stated that both the boat and the management were still under investigation.

According to him, the affected boat has been under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “Collectively, the boats and their management have remained a subject of litigation and under the custody of the EFCC for years.

“While this is an unfortunate development, it is important to bring to the attention of all that this vessel under reference here is one of Global West boats that were in service with the Agency years ago. This boat has the name NIMASA-Barugu right from the days of the contract. There are also other boats in this contractual category in Warri."