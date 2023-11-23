Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

On Thursday, November 23, Tiani landed in Mali to meet his counterpart, Colonel Assimi Goita, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between the Sahel countries.

Niger's neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso, both under military leadership since 2020 and 2022, respectively, have pledged solidarity to support Niger's coup leaders.

The three nations, bound by a September pact, committed to mutual defense in the face of any threat to their "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Beyond military cooperation, the Sahel nations aim to bolster economic ties and collaborate in the ongoing fight against jihadism within their borders.

General Tiani's brief visit to Mali's capital, Bamako, is characterised as a "friendship and working" encounter with Colonel Goita, according to the Malian presidency.

Tiani, who assumed power with a promise to restore civilian rule in Niger within three years, reflects a common thread among the military rulers in the region.