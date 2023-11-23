ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

Ima Elijah

Mali and Burkina Faso, both under military leadership since 2020 and 2022, respectively, have pledged solidarity to support Niger's coup leaders.

Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani. [Bloomberg]
Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani. [Bloomberg]

Recommended articles

On Thursday, November 23, Tiani landed in Mali to meet his counterpart, Colonel Assimi Goita, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between the Sahel countries.

Niger's neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso, both under military leadership since 2020 and 2022, respectively, have pledged solidarity to support Niger's coup leaders.

The three nations, bound by a September pact, committed to mutual defense in the face of any threat to their "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond military cooperation, the Sahel nations aim to bolster economic ties and collaborate in the ongoing fight against jihadism within their borders.

General Tiani's brief visit to Mali's capital, Bamako, is characterised as a "friendship and working" encounter with Colonel Goita, according to the Malian presidency.

Tiani, who assumed power with a promise to restore civilian rule in Niger within three years, reflects a common thread among the military rulers in the region.

In a related development, Mali has indefinitely postponed its presidential election originally scheduled for early 2024.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

President Tinubu inaugurates 15 motorised boreholes to tackle water crisis in Benue

President Tinubu inaugurates 15 motorised boreholes to tackle water crisis in Benue

Kaduna govt, Jobberman partner to address unemployment in the state

Kaduna govt, Jobberman partner to address unemployment in the state

Military destroys 50 illegal oil refining sites, apprehends 51 suspects - DHQ

Military destroys 50 illegal oil refining sites, apprehends 51 suspects - DHQ

Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

ICPC says it considers sexual harassment a corrupt practice with 7 year sentence

ICPC says it considers sexual harassment a corrupt practice with 7 year sentence

Ekiti Govt to transform State into innovation hub - Governor Oyebanji

Ekiti Govt to transform State into innovation hub - Governor Oyebanji

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun