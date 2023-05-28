These 254 words in 1999 Constitution will make Tinubu president tomorrow
To officially become president, Tinubu will be required to recite the presidential oath of office as outlined in Schedule VII of the 1999 Constitution.
As the candidate whom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu will take over from his fellow party member.
The former Lagos governor's inauguration as Nigeria's sixth elected president will be cemented at a ceremony to take place at Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will administer the oath to officially change the former lawmaker's title from president-elect to president.
The oath itself is a 254-word statement, excluding the name of the person swearing to it.
Nigeria's presidential oath of office
"I, Bola Tinubu, do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that I will strive to preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions; that I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that I will abide by the Code of Conduct contained in the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will; that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as President; and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria.
"So help me God."
