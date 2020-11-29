Kaduna Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced the collapse of the power grid on Twitter on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

In a message to its customers on the social media platform, Kaduna Electric said the collapse occurred at about 11:26 in the morning.

The power distribution company said, “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise — Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states — is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning.

“Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences.”

In a text message sent to its customers, Eko Electricity Distribution Company said, “Dear customer, there is a system collapse on the national grid. Supply will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Over the years, the national grid has continued to suffer system collapse. In 2019, the grid collapsed 11 times.