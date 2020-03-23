Nigeria has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, raising the country's total tally to 40.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late on Monday, March 23, 2020 that three of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, and one in the Federal Capital Territory.

"Two of these cases are returning travellers," the NCDC announced.

The 40 cases have been recorded in six states - Lagos (28), FCT (7), Ogun (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1).

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced earlier on Monday.

The 67-year-old deceased, Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital in Abuja after he tested positive.

Suleiman Achimugu is Nigeria's first recorded coronavirus death [TheCable]

He had underlying medical conditions - multiple myeloma and diabetes - and was undergoing chemotherapy in the United Kingdom before he recently returned to Nigeria.

He had been buried.