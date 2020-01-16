Nigerians have been thrown into darkness again as the national electricity grid records its first collapse in 2020.

In 2019, the grid collapsed more than 10 times.

The system was said to have collapsed around 12:37 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, resulting in power outage in some parts of the country.

While confirming the development in a tweet on Thursday, Eko Electricity Distribution Company said the collapse was due to a TCN System Disturbance on the grid.

The company said, “Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available.

“Dear Customer, the outage which occurred at 1237hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki, Ibeju & environs. The team is working to restore power. Please, bear with us.”