The national electricity grid has broken down again and this is the eleventh time the collapse of the grid would be throwing the entire country into a blackout in 2019.

The grid was said to have collapsed twice within a space of five hours.

According to Eko Electricity Distribution Company, the system first collapsed on Friday, November 8, 2019 around 11 pm. One hour after supply was received, the system collapsed again at 4:38am on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company also acknowledged the collapse of the system in a tweet on Saturday, when residents of the Federal Capital Territory took to the social media to report blackout in their areas.

The Ikeja and Jos electricity distribution companies have also apologised to their customers over the current interruption in power supply.

This is the eleventh time Nigerians are experiencing blackout in the last 11 months.

Timeline of national grid collapse in 2019

It all started in January, when the system broke down four times and once each in February and April.

In May, Pulse reported that the national grid collapses twice in 24 hours and the collapsed interrupted power supply to its franchise areas of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital territory.

On June 30, a fire outbreak at a power substation in Benin, Edo state, led to the total collapse of the national grid.

Some parts of the country were also thrown into darkness for hours on August 30, following the collapse of the national grid.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustration over the consistent collapse of the national grid.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has, however, assured Nigerians that effort is being made to restore power gradually.