Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) has responded to the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s comment on President Buhari winning in 2019.

Amaechi, on Friday, July 27, 2018, said Buhari would win states like Kano, Bauchi, and Sokoto even if the President was on a sick bed.

The minister said this in reaction to the mass defection in the National Assembly.

According to PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, Nigerians want a healthy President who will be able to handle the country’s issues.

“If Amaechi could say that the President would win on a sickbed, then he knows the health status of his principal. He knows that we have a sick leader who will not be able to give his maximum attention to the country.

“We don’t need such a man at this critical time. We need a President who will be able to work 24 hours and read all memos, stand at meetings and debate with people and the parliament. We don’t need a figurehead president that the likes of Amaechi are praying for.

“I know that people like him want a president they can deceive, who will not be on top of happenings in their ministries and in the country. They want a president who won’t watch television and who will not read newspapers. If that is what they want, they will meet their Waterloo in 2019,” he added.

RAPC’s reaction

In its response, the RAPC, through its spokesman, Kassim Afegbua said the country is ill as a result of bad leadership.

Afegbua also said “Unknown to Hon. Minister Amaechi, Nigerians do not want a man on sickbed, hence there is a general consensus that this present leadership should quit.

“The country is terminally ill as a result of bad and ineffective leadership. Nigerians have been prevailing on the President to sit down and offer leadership, but he has been racking his brain.”