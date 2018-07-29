Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC

Buhari Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC tell Amaechi

Amaechi, on Friday, July 27, 2018, said Buhari would win states like Kano, Bauchi, and Sokoto even if the President was on a sick bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari: Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC tell Amaechi play

President Buhari

(PUNCH)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) has responded to the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s comment on President Buhari winning in 2019.

Amaechi, on Friday, July 27, 2018, said Buhari would win states like Kano, Bauchi, and Sokoto even if the President was on a sick bed.

The minister said this in reaction to the mass defection in the National Assembly.

According to PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, Nigerians want a healthy President who will be able to handle the country’s issues.

“If Amaechi could say that the President would win on a sickbed, then he knows the health status of his principal. He knows that we have a sick leader who will not be able to give his maximum attention to the country.

“We don’t need such a man at this critical time. We need a President who will be able to work 24 hours and read all memos, stand at meetings and debate with people and the parliament. We don’t need a figurehead president that the likes of Amaechi are praying for.

ALSO READ: Amaechi denies attacking APC chairman, Oshiomhole

“I know that people like him want a president they can deceive, who will not be on top of happenings in their ministries and in the country. They want a president who won’t watch television and who will not read newspapers. If that is what they want, they will meet their Waterloo in 2019,” he added.

RAPC’s reaction

In its response, the RAPC, through its spokesman, Kassim Afegbua said the country is ill as a result of bad leadership.

Afegbua also said “Unknown to Hon. Minister Amaechi, Nigerians do not want a man on sickbed, hence there is a general consensus that this present leadership should quit.

“The country is terminally ill as a result of bad and ineffective leadership. Nigerians have been prevailing on the President to sit down and offer leadership, but he has been racking his brain.”

Meanwhile, the Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has said that Buhari will win the 2019 election, despite the defections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attackbullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
3 Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Stop your campaigns – Buhari tells supporters
Buhari President leaves Abuja for Togo on Sunday, to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summits
Rabiu Kwankwaso Decampee Senator reacts to Oshiomhole’s comment on NASS defections
Yakubu Gowon Retired Gen. advocates tolerance, unity among Nigerians to end killings
Buhari President commiserates with Aliyu Gusau over wife’s death
2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment
Oshiomhole Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells APC chairman

Local

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams  Oshiomhole to stop acting like an attack dog.
Oshiomhole Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells APC chairman
Death to Ebola, Zuma, and other African stories of the week
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Rochas Okorocha Gov. condemns murder of Imo APC chieftain, places N20m bounty on killers
The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has responded to a comment made by former Kano Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment