ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fayose said Nigerian women are contributing to the dollar crisis in the country because they now demand foreign currency from their men.

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose [The Cable]
Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose [The Cable]

Recommended articles

According to Fayose, Nigerian women are to blame for the forex crisis due to their craving for dollars.

The nation is currently going through a forex crisis as the naira continues its downward spiral due to the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu's government.

During the week, the naira fell to an all-time low, exchanging for ₦1,490 against the USD in the parallel market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development prompted the CBN to introduce measures to halt the slide, including a directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), ordering them to sell their excess dollar stock, latest February 1, 2024.

However, in Fayose's view, Nigerian women are the primary cause of the forex crisis.

Speaking on an Arise Television programme 'Perspectives' on Saturday, February 3, 2024, the former Ekiti governor's brother said Nigerian women are contributing to the dollar crisis in the country because they now demand foreign currency from their men.

He also noted that Nigerian men now get married from 40 years upward due to economic hardship, as no woman would agree to start life with a struggling man.

"Well, when you look around and you see the situation around. You can see a lot of single ladies in Nigeria. And when you look around the world, it's not like that. They say God is love. How do we arrive here? No money, no honey. That's so bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even the guys in Nigeria right now, they're marrying at the age of 45, 46, 50. I'm 51. I'm already a grandfather because my son that's 25, 26, in UK. He grew up in the UK where money isn't the issue, love is the issue

"So, the women, they are now the ones that is payin (killing in local parlance) all our uncles..... our brothers now because if you don't have money, you can't marry. Prostate cancer is on the rise," he stated.

Appearing in a video that went viral earlier in the week, Fayose advised President Bola Tinubu to convert deposits in domiciliary accounts into naira to ease the pressure on the nation's currency.

He also reiterated this while accusing Nigerian women of keeping the dollar to themselves to use for body enhancement procedures.

"Now you see all of them doing stomach, doing bum bum. I've told President Tinubu we have to start taxing them because they're the one even keeping the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You see the dollar crisis we have now, when you go out you meet a girl, she won't ask you for naira again. She will ask you for dollar. They're the one causing dollar crisis in Nigeria right now as we speak. You can see how the country is going.

"I heard a friend the other day saying he's getting married at the age of 46. I said at 46 I don born five, what are you waiting for? He said who go answer you if money no dey You can see what they're doing to us. I'm not saying don't take care of your wife but common, they should take it easy on us. It's getting too high," he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nigeria has highest number of people in forced prostitution in Belgium - Envoy

Nigeria has highest number of people in forced prostitution in Belgium - Envoy

Adeboye commands fire to consume killers of monarchs in Nigeria

Adeboye commands fire to consume killers of monarchs in Nigeria

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents