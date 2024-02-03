Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

According to Fayose, Nigerian women are to blame for the forex crisis due to their craving for dollars.

The nation is currently going through a forex crisis as the naira continues its downward spiral due to the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu's government.

During the week, the naira fell to an all-time low, exchanging for ₦1,490 against the USD in the parallel market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development prompted the CBN to introduce measures to halt the slide, including a directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), ordering them to sell their excess dollar stock, latest February 1, 2024.

However, in Fayose's view, Nigerian women are the primary cause of the forex crisis.

Speaking on an Arise Television programme 'Perspectives' on Saturday, February 3, 2024, the former Ekiti governor's brother said Nigerian women are contributing to the dollar crisis in the country because they now demand foreign currency from their men.

He also noted that Nigerian men now get married from 40 years upward due to economic hardship, as no woman would agree to start life with a struggling man.

"Well, when you look around and you see the situation around. You can see a lot of single ladies in Nigeria. And when you look around the world, it's not like that. They say God is love. How do we arrive here? No money, no honey. That's so bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even the guys in Nigeria right now, they're marrying at the age of 45, 46, 50. I'm 51. I'm already a grandfather because my son that's 25, 26, in UK. He grew up in the UK where money isn't the issue, love is the issue

"So, the women, they are now the ones that is payin (killing in local parlance) all our uncles..... our brothers now because if you don't have money, you can't marry. Prostate cancer is on the rise," he stated.

Appearing in a video that went viral earlier in the week, Fayose advised President Bola Tinubu to convert deposits in domiciliary accounts into naira to ease the pressure on the nation's currency.

He also reiterated this while accusing Nigerian women of keeping the dollar to themselves to use for body enhancement procedures.

"Now you see all of them doing stomach, doing bum bum. I've told President Tinubu we have to start taxing them because they're the one even keeping the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You see the dollar crisis we have now, when you go out you meet a girl, she won't ask you for naira again. She will ask you for dollar. They're the one causing dollar crisis in Nigeria right now as we speak. You can see how the country is going.