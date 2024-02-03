ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira - CBN calms Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

A media report had speculated that the CBN was planning to convert $30bn in domiciliary accounts of citizens to naira to stabilise the national currency.

No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira - CBN calms Nigerians [The Cable]
No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira - CBN calms Nigerians [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The CBN assured Nigerians that there are no such plans in the pipeline.

The apex bank said this in reaction to reports making the rounds that the government is considering issuing an order to compel the conversion of foreign currencies sitting idly in individuals’ and corporate organisations’ domiciliary accounts to naira to stabilise the nation's currency.

The naira has been on a downward trajectory since the government embarked on reforms in the financial sector. The national currency depreciated to an all-time low in the parallel market on Tuesday, January 31, exchanging for ₦1,490 against the USD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the development, the CBN deployed a raft of measures to arrest the naira slide, including a directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), ordering them to sell their excess dollar stock, latest February 1, 2024.

The apex bank's reactions triggered the suspicion of many citizens, who anticipated that the next line of action would be to come for the domiciliary accounts.

The fear was heightened by a report from a media platform (not Pulse) on Saturday, February 3, 2024, speculating that the CBN was planning to convert $30bn in domiciliary accounts of citizens at a rate to be determined by the apex bank itself.

Quoting a presidency source in the know of the alleged plan, the platform said the government has a growing concern over the forex scarcity and had identified the elite as the culprits.

But, reacting in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the CBN described the report as fake news.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira. This news is fake!" the apex bank quoted the news post.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira - CBN calms Nigerians

No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira - CBN calms Nigerians

Fans celebrate Super Eagles victory, dream Nigeria vs Côte d’ Ivoire final

Fans celebrate Super Eagles victory, dream Nigeria vs Côte d’ Ivoire final

Drama in court as Police arrest witness in Offa robbery case

Drama in court as Police arrest witness in Offa robbery case

Super Eagles dedicate win against Angola to late Samuel Okwaraji

Super Eagles dedicate win against Angola to late Samuel Okwaraji

Jigawa govt to spend ₦1.4b on renovation of mosques, graveyards

Jigawa govt to spend ₦1.4b on renovation of mosques, graveyards

Alex Otti to build medical village in Abia, vows to transform health sector

Alex Otti to build medical village in Abia, vows to transform health sector

Air Peace passengers stranded as airline reschedules Kano to Abuja flight

Air Peace passengers stranded as airline reschedules Kano to Abuja flight

Witness’s absence stalls ex-PDP chairman’s son’s trial over alleged subsidy fraud

Witness’s absence stalls ex-PDP chairman’s son’s trial over alleged subsidy fraud

Rural transformation key to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda – Wike

Rural transformation key to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda – Wike

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents