Nigerian pilgrims set to return home after completing Hajj

2018 Hajj Nigerian pilgrims set to return home after completing religious activities

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia play

Illustration

(NAN)

Makka (Saudi Arabia), Aug. 23, 2018 (NAN) Some Nigerian pilgrims on Thursday said they were excited after completing the Hajj rites and looked forward to returning home.

The pilgrims said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia was very uplifting, reinvigorated their faith and look forward to more responsible life in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the pilgrims performed the symbolic stoning of the devil on Thursday, one of the last rites of the one week Hajj exercise, from where they moved to Makka for the farewell circumnabulation of the Kaaba.

Aisha Ibrahim, a pilgrim from Bauchi State, said she was excited at having successfully completed the Hajj rites and looked forward to a seamless journey back home.

”I thank Allah for the opportunity, and I want to call on all Nigerians to continue praying for our leaders to make our country better,” she said.

Also, Fatima Abdulmumin from Abuja, said the pilgrimage had been very uplifting in spite of the hurdles.

“I have prayed fervently for Nigeria to get better and for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections,” she said.

On her part, Sa’adat Hassan from Niger State, commended the state pilgrims board on the manner in which they handled the affairs of the pilgrims, saying she had no cause to complain and thanked Allah for the opportunity to discharge the Hajj obligation.

For Auwalu Kibiya from Kano State, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria deserves award over the manner in which it conducted the entire Hajj operation, and expressed the hope that the return journey would be smooth.

