ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian embassy in Spain was in mess, I spent one year in hotel room - Bianca Ojukwu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ojukwu said the Nigerian embassy in Spain was an eyesore when she resumed her ambassadorial role in the European country but did everything to give necessary facelift.

Bianca Ojukwu
Bianca Ojukwu

Recommended articles

Odumegwu-Ojukwu made this known during her Senate screening on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, following her nomination by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The former beauty queen narrated how she met the embassy in a dilapidated state, which didn't align with Nigeria's image abroad and how the experience motivated her to champion an extensive refurbishment project.

“I would like to say that my past records speak for me. As an ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, I spent an entire year in one hotel room because when I got to Spain, the mission building was in such an appalling condition,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bianca Ojukwu
Bianca Ojukwu Pulse Nigeria

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that the building's condition was particularly embarrassing given its proximity to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the home ground of Real Madrid football club.

“The embassy was located very close to the upscale estate of Galagao, where people would pass by on their way to various events and matches.

“It was disheartening that this decadent structure represented Nigeria in such a prestigious area,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she took immediate steps to address the issue, undertaking significant repairs and preservation efforts to overhaul not only the mission building but also the ambassador’s residence and other Nigerian-owned properties in Spain.

“The Nigerian embassy in Madrid that you see today is the product of my time in that country,” she said, adding that her focus was to restore Nigeria’s image to one that “truly deserves a designation of outstanding.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also laid out the ongoing challenges Nigerian embassies face worldwide due to limited funding, which often handicaps ambassadors in delivering expected maintenance.

“In most missions, because of no more funding, most ambassadors are constrained when it comes to carrying out refurbishments."

According to her, this shortage of funds, ”prevents embassies from showcasing Nigeria’s stature, impacting the country’s standing on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate because a lot of embassies are going through this situation, and it has, to a large extent, diminished our standing around the world,” she added.

She cited the four planks of Nigerian foreign policy objectives, including the promotion of democracy, development, and Nigerians in the diaspora as critical areas that require embassies with dignified facilities.

“This is something that the government, under this president, should look into,” she said, pointing out that embassies often host international delegations, study tours, and exchanges, making respectable surroundings crucial.

“It is imperative that when you are in those exchanges, you meet your patrons and colleagues in environments that reflect Nigeria’s true standing,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian embassy in Spain was in mess, I spent one year in hotel room - Bianca Ojukwu

Nigerian embassy in Spain was in mess, I spent one year in hotel room - Bianca Ojukwu

Reps urge INEC to move local government offices to secure areas

Reps urge INEC to move local government offices to secure areas

Foreign contractor in Police custody for vandalising FCT streetlights

Foreign contractor in Police custody for vandalising FCT streetlights

UniAbuja non-academic staff embark on indefinite strike over withheld salaries

UniAbuja non-academic staff embark on indefinite strike over withheld salaries

15 Vessels discharging goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

15 Vessels discharging goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners