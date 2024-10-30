Nigerian embassy in Spain was in mess, I spent one year in hotel room - Bianca Ojukwu

Odumegwu-Ojukwu made this known during her Senate screening on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, following her nomination by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The former beauty queen narrated how she met the embassy in a dilapidated state, which didn't align with Nigeria's image abroad and how the experience motivated her to champion an extensive refurbishment project.

“I would like to say that my past records speak for me. As an ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, I spent an entire year in one hotel room because when I got to Spain, the mission building was in such an appalling condition,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that the building's condition was particularly embarrassing given its proximity to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the home ground of Real Madrid football club.

“The embassy was located very close to the upscale estate of Galagao, where people would pass by on their way to various events and matches.

“It was disheartening that this decadent structure represented Nigeria in such a prestigious area,” she added.

She explained that she took immediate steps to address the issue, undertaking significant repairs and preservation efforts to overhaul not only the mission building but also the ambassador’s residence and other Nigerian-owned properties in Spain.

“The Nigerian embassy in Madrid that you see today is the product of my time in that country,” she said, adding that her focus was to restore Nigeria’s image to one that “truly deserves a designation of outstanding.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also laid out the ongoing challenges Nigerian embassies face worldwide due to limited funding, which often handicaps ambassadors in delivering expected maintenance.

“In most missions, because of no more funding, most ambassadors are constrained when it comes to carrying out refurbishments."

According to her, this shortage of funds, ”prevents embassies from showcasing Nigeria’s stature, impacting the country’s standing on the global stage.

“It is unfortunate because a lot of embassies are going through this situation, and it has, to a large extent, diminished our standing around the world,” she added.

She cited the four planks of Nigerian foreign policy objectives, including the promotion of democracy, development, and Nigerians in the diaspora as critical areas that require embassies with dignified facilities.

“This is something that the government, under this president, should look into,” she said, pointing out that embassies often host international delegations, study tours, and exchanges, making respectable surroundings crucial.