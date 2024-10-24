ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meet President Tinubu's chosen 7 for ministerial appointments

Bayo Wahab

Here’s a brief profile of President Tinubu’s new ministerial nominees.

President Bola Tinubu has nominated 7 new ministers.
President Bola Tinubu has nominated 7 new ministers.

Recommended articles

Nigerians have been expecting the President to make some changes in his team as some ministerial appointees failed to rise to the task assigned to them.

So, to rejig his cabinet, the President on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, sacked Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Lola Ade-John, the Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, the Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Development.

The President also announced the nomination of seven new ministerial nominees to replace the dismissed ministers and head two new ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a brief profile of President Tinubu’s new ministerial nominees.

Born in August 1968 to the former Governor of Anambra State, Christian Onoh, and his wife, Carol, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was nominated to serve as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Amb. Bianca Ojukwu
Amb. Bianca Ojukwu Pulse Nigeria

Bianca studied law at the University of Nigeria Nsukka and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School after her graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1994, she married the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and their union produced three children, Chineme, Afamefuna, and Nwachukwu.

Bianca is a multiple international pageant titleholder. She won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Africa, and Miss Intercontinental awards. She also represented Nigeria at the Miss World in Hong Kong and Miss Universe in Mexico.

The 57-year-old diplomat was Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain in 2012.

President Tinubu nominated Dr. Jumoke Oduwole to serve in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is an alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and obtained her master’s degree in International Legal Studies from Stanford University, USA.

Jumoke Oduwole.
Jumoke Oduwole. Pulse Nigeria

Currently, she is a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

Oduwole served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business.

She was President Tinubu's Senior Special Assistant on Industry, Trade & Investment in the Office of the Vice President before the President promoted her to lead the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1953 in Dingyadi, Sokoto State, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi was nominated to head the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi
Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi Pulse Nigeria

He had his Secondary Education at the Government College in Sokoto after which he proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated in 1978.

This is not his first time holding a ministerial position. During the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Dingyadi was the Minister of Police Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He once represented Bodinga Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad is a trained educationist nominated to lead the Ministry of Education.

Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad.
Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad. Pulse Nigeria

Born in February 1981, in Jigawa State, she had her primary and secondary education at Bayero University Staff Primary and Secondary Schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

She obtained a Bachelor of Science Education in Chemistry from Bayero University, Kano in 2003, and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) from the same university in 2009.

She thereafter proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where she bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Science Education in 2014.

She is currently an Associate Professor of Chemistry Education at Bayero University. Before that, she served as the Provost of the Jigawa State College of Education.

As an educationist and distinguished academic, Dr Ahmad has over 18 years of experience in the education field.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Senate approves his nomination, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata will be the next political appointee to lead the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development following the dismissal of his predecessor, Abdullahi Gwarzo.

Abdullahi Ata.
Abdullahi Ata. Pulse Nigeria

Born in June 1962 at Fagge Local Government of Kano State, Ata started his Western education at Fagge Primary School in 1968, three years after his enrolment at a Quranic school.

He attended the Kano Community Commercial College and obtained a degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano.

In 1999, Ata was elected as a member of the Kano State House of Assembly to represent the Fagge constituency. Having served for two terms, he became the Speaker of the Assembly in 2021 after his third election into the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction will have a new boss when Dr Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda officially replaces Uju-Ken Ohanenye.

Yilwatde was born in Dungung, Plateau State in August 1968.

Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.
Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda. Pulse Nigeria

He was the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2023 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is an alumnus of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, where he had his first degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering in 1992.

He also had his MSc and PhD from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka respectively.

Mukhtar Maiha.
Mukhtar Maiha. Pulse Nigeria

If the Senate approves his nomination, Mukhtar Miaha will surely become the pioneer Minister of Livestock Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the Managing Director of Zaidi Farms Limited.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet President Tinubu's chosen 7 for ministerial appointments

Meet President Tinubu's chosen 7 for ministerial appointments

Why Matawalle survived cabinet reshuffle amid banditry allegations – Presidency

Why Matawalle survived cabinet reshuffle amid banditry allegations – Presidency

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors