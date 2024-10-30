BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

The screening, initially set for Tuesday, October 29, was postponed to ensure adequate preparations. On Wednesday, October 30, at 1:10 pm, the upper legislative chamber officially commenced the process.

The list of nominees includes seven individuals, each brought forward to fill key roles within Tinubu's cabinet.

Leading the screening process was Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda from Plateau State, closely followed by notable figures such as Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This screening is crucial to ensuring the best candidates assume these important roles,” a Senate spokesperson emphasised.

READ ALSO: Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

The Senate’s role in confirming these candidates highlights its influence over the nation’s executive appointments, sparking discussions across political circles regarding the administration's future direction.

The screening of these nominees will continue to command public attention as the nominees face questions about their qualifications, experience, and visions for their potential portfolios.