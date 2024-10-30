ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

Segun Adeyemi

The screening of these nominees will continue to command public attention as the nominees face questions about their qualifications, experience, and visions for their potential portfolios.

The Nigerian Senate. [Facebook]
The Nigerian Senate. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The screening, initially set for Tuesday, October 29, was postponed to ensure adequate preparations. On Wednesday, October 30, at 1:10 pm, the upper legislative chamber officially commenced the process.

The list of nominees includes seven individuals, each brought forward to fill key roles within Tinubu's cabinet.

Leading the screening process was Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda from Plateau State, closely followed by notable figures such as Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This screening is crucial to ensuring the best candidates assume these important roles,” a Senate spokesperson emphasised.

READ ALSO: Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

The Senate’s role in confirming these candidates highlights its influence over the nation’s executive appointments, sparking discussions across political circles regarding the administration's future direction.

The screening of these nominees will continue to command public attention as the nominees face questions about their qualifications, experience, and visions for their potential portfolios.

The outcome of this screening will mark a significant step in shaping the new administration's trajectory, as each nominee brings a unique background to Tinubu's unfolding cabinet.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 Vessels discharges goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

15 Vessels discharges goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

CBN, FCCPC moves to boost inclusive digital financial services for PWDs

CBN, FCCPC moves to boost inclusive digital financial services for PWDs

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners