Nigerian Economic Summit Group mourns Shonekan

The group describes Shonekan as a visionary thought leader, whose effort birthed the NESG.

Ernest Shonekan dies at the age of 85 (Guardian)
The Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have commiserated with the family of formal Nigerian leader, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Shonekan, who founded the NESG in 1996 died at the age of 85.

The NESG is a private sector-led think-tank and policy advocacy group.

In a statement signed by Asue Ighodalo, the chairman of the group’s Board of Directors, on Tuesday, the group described Shonekan as a visionary thought leader, whose effort birthed the NESG.

The statement reads: “We join the entire nation to mourn the passing of our founding father, Chief Ernest Shonekan GCFR, KBE former interim Head of State, who was for us not just an elder statesman but also a visionary thought leader, patriot and reform advocate.

“Chief Shonekan’s keen intellect and tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). He was also an astute and committed private sector player who joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964 and rose through the ranks in the company to become Chairman and Managing Director in 1980.

“Chief Shonekan GCFR, KBE was notable for his vision of a Nigeria without ethnic or religious prejudice that is secure, peaceful and prosperous. He contributed to this by leading diligently and serving passionately in the national interest throughout his lifetime of service.

“At the NESG, we rededicate ourselves to advancing Chief Shonekan’s mandate in the national interest. Despite the odds, we remain committed to his enduring legacy. We find inspiration in his forthrightness and tenacity, which continue to pave the way for a globally competitive and inclusive Nigerian economy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Shonekan’s beloved family at this time. May his soul rest in peace”.

Shonekan was the Chairman of the interim National Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993.

