Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Shonekan was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

The former head of the Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan is dead.

Shonekan, who succeeded the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida in 1993 died in Lagos at the age of 85.

He was the Chairman of the interim National Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993.

He was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

