Nigerian Consulate in New York suspends services

“Affected passport applicants will be notified of this development through the email address and telephone numbers indicated in their applications,” it stated.

The consulate-general requested affected applicants to choose alternative convenient dates between Aug. 19 and Sept. 17 or other dates from Sept. 28, 2021.

“Applicants for other services (Emergency Travel Certificate, Police Report, Authentication, etc.) are kindly requested to avail themselves of the mail-in options as indicated on the Consulate’s website www.nigeriahouse.com.

“The Consulate regrets any inconvenience caused by this development,” the notice stated.