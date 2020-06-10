The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Musa said the army authorities were deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident, in which suspected retreating Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists ambushed and killed innocent women and children in Faduma Koloram village, Gubio Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the attack was done with the aid of the terrorists’ sleeper cells within communities.

The Army spokesperson said that a large contingent of military personnel had been drafted in the general area to track and apprehend or neutralise the perpetrators.

He added that the authorities had also mandated the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole to enhance security, dominate the area and reassure the affected communities of the army’s commitment to protecting them.

According to him, the Nigerian Army equally noted, with great concern, the banditry incidents in some parts of the northwestern part of the county across Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“It has come to our knowledge that some bandits are shifting base and venting their anger on hapless citizens because of the ongoing operations in Katsina State.

“We sympathise with fellow Nigerians and the good people of Borno, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states in particular, on these unfortunate incidents.

“We would like to assure all of our unrelenting effort in engaging with communities to rid our society of any and all remnants of these criminal elements,’’ Musa said.

He further assured that the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies and the governments of the affected states, would make efforts to clear all known bandits’ hideouts in those states.

He added that more troops were being mobilised as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will also like to assure that these types of heinous crimes will not go unpunished and will not be allowed anywhere in our country.

“We further wish to reiterate that the Nigerian Army is committed to investigating the circumstances of these callous attacks by desperate Boko Haram criminals and the bandits on innocent civilians.

“We will ensure that appropriate action is taken to mitigate against any future incidents.

“While thanking Nigerians for their understanding, we implore all to continue to support and cooperate with the troops as they carry out their duties.’’