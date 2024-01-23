Nigerian Army releases 1,935 repentant Boko Haram members into society

The announcement was made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, during a lecture at the opening session of a national security course on "Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication (PSYOPS)" organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Represented by Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, Director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, Gen. Musa noted the military's commitment to a non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity challenges, with Operation Safe Corridor playing a vital role in this strategy. Operation Safe Corridor aims to encourage voluntary surrender, rehabilitation, and reintegration of former Boko Haram members into society.

Gen. Musa highlighted the success of the non-kinetic efforts, citing the surrender of over 2,000 Boko Haram members between 2016 and 2017.

Notably, 67% of those who surrendered belonged to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents. Additionally, 1,543 repentant terrorists graduated from the Mallam Sidi Camp in Gombe State.

The CDS reported that from July 2021 to May 4, 2022, a significant number of terrorists and their family members surrendered, with 13,360 identified as fighters.