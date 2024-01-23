ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army releases 1,935 repentant Boko Haram members into society

Ima Elijah

Military emphasises non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity challenges.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]
The announcement was made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, during a lecture at the opening session of a national security course on "Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication (PSYOPS)" organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Represented by Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, Director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, Gen. Musa noted the military's commitment to a non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity challenges, with Operation Safe Corridor playing a vital role in this strategy. Operation Safe Corridor aims to encourage voluntary surrender, rehabilitation, and reintegration of former Boko Haram members into society.

Gen. Musa highlighted the success of the non-kinetic efforts, citing the surrender of over 2,000 Boko Haram members between 2016 and 2017.

Notably, 67% of those who surrendered belonged to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents. Additionally, 1,543 repentant terrorists graduated from the Mallam Sidi Camp in Gombe State.

The CDS reported that from July 2021 to May 4, 2022, a significant number of terrorists and their family members surrendered, with 13,360 identified as fighters.

In total, 51,828 individuals surrendered during this period. Furthermore, the broader initiative has seen a cumulative total of 106,000 terrorists and their family members surrender in the North East.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Blinken visits Tinubu, US pledges economic partnership with Nigeria

Stop using underaged girls as house maids – FG warns citizens

India to invest in Nigeria's healthcare sector

Federal High Court adjourns Saraki's suit against EFCC, others

DSS arrests Miyetti Allah president over unregistered vigilante group

Fashola dodges questions on whether he'll play any role in Tinubu's govt

Nigerian Army releases 1,935 repentant Boko Haram members into society

ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

JKIA

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

Gov Makinde

