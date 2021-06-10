RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army gets new spokesperson

Nwachukwu was the Deputy Director Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, now Operation HADIN KAI.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu is the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)
The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as the Director of Army Public Relations, insider sources have disclosed.

Nwachukwu takes over from Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who assumed duty as spokesperson in February.

Until his appointment, Gen. Nwachukwu was the Acting Director of Defence Information, at the Defence Headquarters.

The new army spokesperson is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and holds a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Post Graduate School Kaduna.

He also has a post-graduate diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and has attended several military and professional courses as well as seminars within and outside the country.

Nwachukwu once served as the Media Coordinator, Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

He was also Assistant Director Defence Information (NA), DHQ, Chief of Staff Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and Public Relations Officer, NDA.

