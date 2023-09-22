ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army buries former defence spokesman Onyeuko

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagbaja assured the family that the army would stand by them in their grief and give them the necessary support.

Remains of Late Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko buried in Abuja. [NAN]
Onyeuko, a member of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was until his retirement the Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters.

He was of the Ordnance Corps and served in various capacity in the Nigerian army in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Enugu, Jos, Lagos and Abuja as well as in ECOMOG and United Nation Peacekeeping Operation in Morocco.

Speaking at the funeral, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who was the deceased course mate, described the late senior officer as a saint sent from heaven to touch lives on earth and a dedicated military officer.

He urged the the wife and children as well as other family members to take solace in the fact that the deceased retired general had a wonderful career in the military with great impact.

“He remains an example to all of us, how to live our lives, how to appreciate one another, and how to give your all in service to God and humanity.

“He made his mark and we are proud of him. I’m proud of the kind of life he lived and I think that is wonderful, and not the other way around when people feel so bad about an individual,” he said.

Musa assured the family of the continuous support of the military to ensure that they are comforted.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said the demise of Gen. Onyeuko should be seen as one of the moments of reflection and time to strengthen friendship and comradeship.

He described the late Onyeuko as a fine and dedicated senior officer whose footprints would remain indelible in the Nigerian army having served in different capacities meritoriously.

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by the Chief of Administration (Navy), Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete, extended the condolences of the navy to Nigerian Army and the family.

Ogalla said it was painful that Onyeuko had to die just when he should have time for his family and himself shortly after retirement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the general was buried at the National Military Cemetery after the funeral service at the Holy Family Catholic Church, NAF Base, Asokoro.

It was well attended by principal staff officers from defence and army headquarters as well as members of the 38 Regular Course.

