Nigeria wins UN Economic, Social Council seat

Nigeria will serve from 2024 to 2026 on the seat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the Member States of the 18 vacant seats of the Council, Nigeria is the only country that got all the votes of the members.

No Abstention, no vote against as all the 191 Member States in the hall voted for Nigeria.

Other 17 countries to serve with Nigeria are France, Germany, Haiti, Japan, Kenya, Liechtenstein, Mauritania, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Senegal, Spain, Suriname, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Zambia

Similarly, Member States elected Türkiye in a by-election for a seat vacated by Greece in the Western European and Others Group.

Türkiye’s term will start on January 1, 2024 and run through December of the following year.