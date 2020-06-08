The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday, June 7, 2020, said the new cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Surprisingly, Abia state has the highest number of the new cases with 67, followed by Abuja with 40, while Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has 38 cases.

In its Sunday updates, the NCDC said 19 new cases were detected in Ogun, 16 in Edo, 14 vs Imo, nine in Kwara and eight each in Katsina, Nassarawa and Borno.

Six cases were also recorded in Kaduna, five in Bauchi, four in Ekiti, two each in Niger, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto.