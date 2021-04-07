Nigeria recorded over 3,600 rape cases during COVID-19 lockdown

The organisation said in a report, titled Amnesty International Report 2020/21: The State of the World's Human Rights, published on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 that the pandemic hit those shackled by oppression hardest thanks to decades of inequalities, neglect and abuse.

The human rights watchdog said victims of gender-based and domestic violence faced increased barriers to protection and support due to restrictions on freedom of movement, lack of confidential mechanisms to report violence while isolated with their abusers, and reduced capacity or suspension of services.

"COVID-19 has brutally exposed and deepened inequality across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Governments should urgently re-invest in people and 'repair' the broken economic and social system which perpetuates poverty and inequality, including leaving too many behind," Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director, Samira Daoud, said.

In its report focusing on Nigeria, Amnesty noted that brutal policing resulted in security forces killing people for protesting for accountability in 2020.