I’ve spent more billions in Nigeria than any other African country - Bill Gates

Gates said this during an interview session with selected journalists on the sidelines of the 2024 NutriVision Dialogue on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, helping reduce health inequality globally is the top priority of the foundation, including getting rid of diseases like measles, malaria, and polio.

“We spend a lot in Asia, but we spend even more in Africa. The country we spend the most in Africa is Nigeria.

“That makes sense because of the population and because of the incredible needs that are here.

“That means that I’ve literally spent billions in Nigeria.

“I feel glad that things like the child mortality rate have come down, but we could do a lot better,” he said.

Gates further said that the foundation planned to spend more in future, disclosing that the funding would be centred on improving primary health care.

“Our work is almost entirely primary health care because the impact per dollar is dramatically greater than anywhere else,” he added.

He said that besides health, the foundation also invests lots of money in the agricultural sector, noting that boosting agrarian productivity was critical to Nigeria’s economic development. This, he said, would be achievable through access to high-yield and climate-resistant seeds, fertilisers, improved and timely information and better weather predictions for farmers.

According to him, this will significantly boost agricultural output and lower food costs. The philanthropist said that the foundation supports partners in implementing food fortification of some staple foods, noting that this improves the nutritional quality of the food supply and provides a public health benefit.

He emphasised that having access to a variety of low-cost foods, especially, milk and eggs is quite powerful in reducing malnutrition. Gates noted that the time was apt to utilise innovative ideas and tools in the health and agricultural sector to substantially reduce malnutrition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since its inception in 2000, the foundation has supported partnerships with African regional institutions, national governments, and local communities in 49 African countries.

The foundation contributes funding and scientific expertise in support of their agendas for change. These partnerships have driven the success of numerous health, agriculture, equality, and anti-poverty initiatives.

