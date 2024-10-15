Nigeria Police deny reports of forcefully evicting officers from Falomo Barracks

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the clarification followed the recent misinformation and sensationalism in some sections of the media concerning the reconstruction of the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos State.

Adejobi said the barracks, which were previously in disrepair, would undergo a complete redesign and reconstruction to provide modern and habitable accommodations for police officers.

He said that the project was initiated under the leadership of former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Alkali, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Adejobi said the current I-G, Kayode Egbetokun, had reaffirmed the force’s commitment to improving officers’ housing by convening the first Nigeria Police Force Housing Summit in April. Adejobi said the summit brought together stakeholders to chart a sustainable path toward improved police welfare.

“A nationwide assessment revealed that less than 25% of police personnel have access to adequate barracks accommodations, with 90% of existing barracks falling into severe disrepair.

“Many of these structures are dangerously unsafe, posing a clear risk to occupants.

“The urgent reconstruction of these facilities, including Falomo Barracks, is not only necessary but aligned with international best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of officers," he said.

The Force PRO said that occupants of the barracks were given adequate notice, provided relocation assistance and compensated with ₦2 million each to secure alternative accommodation.

Adejobi said the occupants would also receive monthly rent allowances in line with provisions for officers not residing in the barracks.

According to him, upon completion of the new facility, the officers will be allotted housing units, ensuring a seamless transition back to improved living conditions. He, therefore, urged the public to dismiss false narratives regarding the reconstruction and recognise the broader objective of enhancing police welfare.