ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria Police deny reports of forcefully evicting officers from Falomo Barracks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The clarification followed the recent misinformation and sensationalism in some sections of the media concerning the reconstruction of the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos State.

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]
Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

Recommended articles

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the clarification followed the recent misinformation and sensationalism in some sections of the media concerning the reconstruction of the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos State.

Adejobi said the barracks, which were previously in disrepair, would undergo a complete redesign and reconstruction to provide modern and habitable accommodations for police officers.

He said that the project was initiated under the leadership of former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Alkali, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejobi said the current I-G, Kayode Egbetokun, had reaffirmed the force’s commitment to improving officers’ housing by convening the first Nigeria Police Force Housing Summit in April. Adejobi said the summit brought together stakeholders to chart a sustainable path toward improved police welfare.

“A nationwide assessment revealed that less than 25% of police personnel have access to adequate barracks accommodations, with 90% of existing barracks falling into severe disrepair.

“Many of these structures are dangerously unsafe, posing a clear risk to occupants.

“The urgent reconstruction of these facilities, including Falomo Barracks, is not only necessary but aligned with international best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of officers," he said.

The Force PRO said that occupants of the barracks were given adequate notice, provided relocation assistance and compensated with ₦2 million each to secure alternative accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejobi said the occupants would also receive monthly rent allowances in line with provisions for officers not residing in the barracks.

According to him, upon completion of the new facility, the officers will be allotted housing units, ensuring a seamless transition back to improved living conditions. He, therefore, urged the public to dismiss false narratives regarding the reconstruction and recognise the broader objective of enhancing police welfare.

Adejobi said the rebuilding of Falomo Barracks was a reflection of the unwavering resolve of the force management to provide safe and decent housing for officers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

A boy receives drops of polio vaccine by a home-visited nurse after the launching ceremony of the five-day polio vaccination campaign in high risk counties. [Getty Images]

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

VIO officials during an inspection of vehicle papers.

VIO will continue to arrest impound vehicles in Lagos despite court order

Julius Abure is the national chairman of the Labour Party. [LP]

Abure forgives his detractors as court affirms his chairmanship of Labour Party