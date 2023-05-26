Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Pulse reported that Senator Hadi Sirika announced the arrival of two aircraft today, Friday, May 26, 2023.

The aircraft, which was recently spotted at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia, successfully landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport earlier today.

The arrival of the Nigeria Air plane has generated excitement among aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike.

After reports emerged a few hours ago about the sighting of an aircraft adorned in Nigeria Air colors in Ethiopia, anticipation had been building regarding its destination and purpose.

The plane's safe landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport marks a significant milestone in the nation's efforts to revive its national carrier.