Niger govt begs women protesters to remain calm, patient amid hardship

Hajiya Hauwa Bako, Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Bago on the Social Investment Programme, made the appeal at a consolidated stakeholders’ engagement with the Kpagungu community in Minna.

She explained that the meeting was to interact with women, know their challenges and come up with measures on how to address them.

Bako said that the Umaru Bago-led administration was concerned about the plight of citizens amidst the high cost of commodities.

She said the state government would do everything possible to support them with a view to improving the livelihood of households.

Responding, Aisha Jibrin and Fatima Aliyu, who led the protest on February 5, over the current economic hardship being faced in the country, said the protest was not intended to cause a crisis.

Aliyu said the protest was to express their plight and predicament before the government to find a lasting solution to the current economic hardship.