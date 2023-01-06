Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

The capital expenditure stood at over N152 billion while recurrent expenditure is over N91 billion.

Under the sectorial breakdown, administration had over N9 billion, Economics got over N102 billion, Law, and Justice had more than N1 billion while the Social sector gulped over N38 billion.

Bello expressed optimism that the budget would be to the benefit of the people irrespective of scarcity of resources.

He said that as the last budget under him, the incoming administration might make some changes or maintain the approved budget.

The governor, however, expressed optimism that the 2023 budget if implemented up to 90 per cent would bring about a better Niger state.

He commended the legislature for their continued support to the executive arm, pro-activeness, and working tirelessly to ensure the passage of the 2023 bill.

Bello appreciated the leadership and members of the state Budget and Planning Commission as well as Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their contributions in ensuring the budget was passed.