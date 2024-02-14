Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

Hilary Ogbonna, Senior Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, expressed worries at the inauguration of the maiden edition of the human rights dashboard and observatory.

According to Ogbonna, the observatory is to record the daily human rights complaints by Nigerians across the 36 states and the FCT.

"Nigeria faces multiple challenges in the protection and enjoyment of human rights for the citizens.

"Insecurity expressed in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other activities of non-state actors have posed challenges to the enjoyment of human rights across Nigeria.

"Economic, fiscal, and monetary reforms introduced by the new administration have increased socio-economic inequalities as Nigeria continues to battle with multi-dimensional poverty impacting on the enjoyment of human rights ” he said.

The dashboard according to Ogbonna, is a monthly analysis and graphical presentation of human rights situation in Nigeria. He added that the Human Rights Observatory was for monitoring, reporting, and analysis of human rights violations across Nigeria.

He added it was also for the documentation, analysis, and dissemination of Human rights complaints. Presenting the dashboard, Ogbonna expressed regrets that the North-Central zone topped in rights violations with Abuja having 382 out of 1147 complaints in January.

He disclosed that the figures represented only a fraction of rights violations in the country as a large number of other violations were unreported. In the distribution of complaints in January, domestic violence recorded 528, state actors 84, private sector 64, nonstate actors 27, and right to life recorded 40.

He added that the North West had the highest number of domestic violence in the country. Domestic violence, according to him, included wife battery, rape, child abandonment, and assault.

According to Ogbonna, the dashboard is the general human rights violations not reported but captured and analysed. He added that the increase in kidnappings of children and young people was a soft target.

Ogbonna lamented that the situation in the plateau and the attack on traditional institutions like what happened in Ekiti state were of concern to the commission.

“Based on our analysis, 150 kidnapping cases were recorded in January; 55 killings, 15 hate speeches, and killing of law enforcement agents 7,” he stated.

He added that 10 children were victims of torture. He pointed out that NHRC had the mandate to investigate human rights violations in the country.

"Nigeria continues to face multiple challenges in protection and enjoyment of human rights given the rising in insecurity which are terrorism, kidnapping, banditry among others.

"Multi-dimensional poverty and economic hardships are all impacting on the enjoyment of human rights, ” he added.

He said kidnappings and other activities of non-state actors posed challenges to the enjoyment of human rights across the country.