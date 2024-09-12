ADVERTISEMENT
New digital literacy solution emerges to save Nigerian teachers, students

Segun Adeyemi

The centre’s focus on evidence-based solutions and market-relevant skills development promises to equip the next generation of students and teachers in public schools with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age

Some Nigerian secondary school students working on a computer. [Getty Images]
Some Nigerian secondary school students working on a computer. [Getty Images]

This new think tank initiative aims to bridge the gap between students, teachers, government, and digital innovation through evidence-based research and technological tools.

However, the centre's reach goes beyond students, as it aims to collaborate with various stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and government bodies.

"Students are at the centre of what we're trying to do, but we'll also be working with teachers, parents, and government stakeholders to mainstream the application of technology for teaching and learning," AREAi's executive director Prince Gideon Olanrewaju, stated during the interview with Pulse Nigeria at the CDDIR launch.

The executive director of AREAi, Prince Gideon Olanrewaju (middle) speaking to pressmen at the launching of the Centre for Digital Development and Innovation Research (CDDIR) in Abuja on Thursday, September 12. [Segun Adeyemi/Original]
The executive director of AREAi, Prince Gideon Olanrewaju (middle) speaking to pressmen at the launching of the Centre for Digital Development and Innovation Research (CDDIR) in Abuja on Thursday, September 12. [Segun Adeyemi/Original] Pulse Nigeria

He stressed the importance of evidence-based interventions, noting that many digital tools created during the COVID-19 pandemic have failed due to their reactionary nature and lack of contextual relevance.

READ ALSO: FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

"For organisations to design digital tools, it needs to be informed with evidence and research," he added.

The centre's fundamental goal is to combat this trend by creating sustainable, research-backed solutions that meet the specific needs of Nigerian communities.

Olanrewaju pointed out the importance of integrating cultural and contextual factors when developing digital tools, ensuring they are not just short-term fixes but long-lasting solutions for education.

Similarly, Edidiong Simeon, Director of Programmes at AREAi, described CDDIR as a "do-think tank" that will lead digital innovation, policy formulation, and skills development.

"We aim to create a digitally competent society where knowledge and skills improve livelihoods," Simeon noted.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate surges 5% in Q3 2023 amidst rising cost of living
Nigeria’s unemployment rate surges 5% in Q3 2023 amidst rising cost of living BI Africa
Olanrewaju highlighted the centre's potential to address the high unemployment rate among Nigerian graduates when asked how the initiative can equip students with market-relevant skills to meet global demands.

"Digital-driven services, for example, in food tech, allow young individuals to become gainfully employed with attractive compensation," he stated.

He further emphasised the importance of digital tools in transforming key sectors, such as recruitment and education.

READ ALSO: All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Drawing from past examples, Olanrewaju noted how inefficient, non-digital recruitment processes, like the National Civil Defence Corps' physical verifications, caused chaos.

He believes that digital innovations can streamline these processes, making them more effective and safe.

"If recruitment systems were digital, many would have gained employment without the complications we've seen," he remarked.

With the launch of CDDIR, AREAi is positioning itself as a leader in driving digital innovation in Nigeria's education sector.

Omoniyi Lawson, the Digital Communications officer, said to achieve this goal, the centre will focus on four key areas: digital innovation research, capacity development, digital learning strategies, and promoting technology in education.

"We aim to collaborate with governments and institutions to enhance digital literacy and empower citizens," he stated.

