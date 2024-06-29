ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

Segun Adeyemi

Dr Wale Adekanye, the Senate President’s Special Adviser on Health, stressed the importance of Nigeria’s education system focusing on skills training and innovation to equip youth for the future.

20 FCT secondary schools launched tech clubs to commemorate the International Day of the African Child 2024. [Original]
20 FCT secondary schools launched tech clubs to commemorate the International Day of the African Child 2024. [Original]

Recommended articles

Under the global umbrella of the International Day of the African Child 2024, this initiative was launched in at least 20 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja secondary schools.

Organised by the Africado Foundation, the event included an intergenerational dialogue on national development, ‘Which Way Nigeria?’, and the final round of a national debate championship.

Richardson Ojeka, the founder of the Africado Foundation, emphasised the need for a generation that can bring significant positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What must the saviour do? The saviour must be set apart. He mustn’t follow the rest. The saviour must be selfless, he mustn’t think for him or herself alone. He must feel for other people. He must think about what he can do to the people.

“There was a time I sold my car twice to run my company. The saviour must be selfless. It’s not about yourself,” Ojeka said.

Dr Wale Adekanye, the Senate President’s Special Adviser on Health, stressed the importance of Nigeria’s education system focusing on skills training and innovation to equip youth for the future.

Ene Obi, the former Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria (AAN), underlined the necessity of involving young people in decision-making processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “I would say that there’s a significant gap in terms of inclusion. Are these young people involved in decision-making, even down to the educational sector? Often, very old people are making these decisions.

“For instance, when decisions are made regarding school feeding programmes, I wonder who was involved in these decisions. Was a needs assessment conducted to understand what these young people need?

“Inclusion is crucial. When developing policies, who are the major stakeholders involved? Policies are announced without consulting those who are most affected. For example, young people suffering from the consequences of oil spillage are not included in decision-making.”

Benjamin Ogbaji, Programme Officer of Africado Foundation, called for greater collaboration to address the issue of out-of-school children.

“We urge the government to collaborate with us as we reach out to communities with a high number of out-of-school children to provide them with educational skills and technological knowledge for the future. We are advocating for the implementation of more policies aimed at addressing the issue of out-of-school children,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike wedding ceremony in Borno

6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike wedding ceremony in Borno

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises to build new stadium in Akure soon

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises to build new stadium in Akure soon

Police arrest driver for attempting to escape with boss’ Lexus ES 350 car

Police arrest driver for attempting to escape with boss’ Lexus ES 350 car

He's had a brilliant career trajectory - Tinubu celebrates Fashola at 61

He's had a brilliant career trajectory - Tinubu celebrates Fashola at 61

Police investigating IED explosion in Rivers, 1 suspect arrested

Police investigating IED explosion in Rivers, 1 suspect arrested

Nigerians want PDP senator jailed after confessing to buying votes in 2023

Nigerians want PDP senator jailed after confessing to buying votes in 2023

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We've completed rehabilitation of 90 roads in Abia – Otti