New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline

News Agency Of Nigeria

Danjuma warned the management of the command against indiscipline, dereliction of duty and unprofessional conduct.

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]
New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Adams Shehu, in a statement issued in Dutse on Thursday, said that Danjuma at a meeting with the management of the command warned against indiscipline, dereliction of duty and unprofessional conduct.

He added that Danjuma promised to operate an open door policy where positive submissions would be welcomed.

The Commandant General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, is passionate about our overall welfare and is working assiduously towards its improvement, as such we must reciprocate by working hard and executing the corps mandate”, the spokesperson quoted Danjuma as saying.

The commandant, however, decried the recent kidnappings and other security breaches in the state, and promised to restrategise to reposition the security architecture of the state with a view to finding a lasting solution. Shehu said that the new commandant, who took over from Musa Mala had served the corps in various capacities.

An expert in the field of Crime Management, Prevention and Control, the newly deployed State Commandant was formerly the Head of Operations at the Zonal Command Head Office, Zone ‘N’ comprising Kano and Jigawa States respectively.

“He has served the corps in various capacities including Head of Operations, Disaster Management, Administration, Intelligence, Finance, and Anti-Vandal among others.

“He has also worked in many states including Nassarawa, FCT, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Delta, and Plateau,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

