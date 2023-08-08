New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

Corps Commander Samuel Oyedeji, newly posted Kogi Sector Commander, on Monday, August 8, 2023 assumed duty in Lokoja with a call on the personnel to be disciplined.

A statement by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander, Peter Onyekwuo in Lokoja, said that Oyedeji took over from Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, who had been transferred to the National Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, Oyedeji, who is the immediate past Head of Operations, Edo State, is a seasoned operational officer with a track record of promoting road safety in Nigeria.

“Corps Commander Oyedeji is the 26th Sector Commander of Kogi State and a fellow of security institute.

“In the course of his sojourn in FRSC, he has been the head of Operations in Cross River, Ondo, Edo States and the National Headquarters, Abuja,” Onyekwuo said.

The Corps Public Education Officer said that the new boss had, in his inaugural address, after taking over the leadership of the state, emphasised that his administration would focus on FRSC visibility and extensive public enlightenment campaign.