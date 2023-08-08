ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new commander emphasised that his administration would focus on FRSC visibility and extensive public enlightenment campaign.

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline (Daylightreporters)
New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline (Daylightreporters)

Recommended articles

A statement by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander, Peter Onyekwuo in Lokoja, said that Oyedeji took over from Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, who had been transferred to the National Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, Oyedeji, who is the immediate past Head of Operations, Edo State, is a seasoned operational officer with a track record of promoting road safety in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corps Commander Oyedeji is the 26th Sector Commander of Kogi State and a fellow of security institute.

“In the course of his sojourn in FRSC, he has been the head of Operations in Cross River, Ondo, Edo States and the National Headquarters, Abuja,” Onyekwuo said.

The Corps Public Education Officer said that the new boss had, in his inaugural address, after taking over the leadership of the state, emphasised that his administration would focus on FRSC visibility and extensive public enlightenment campaign.

“He also pledged to train Staff and drivers in the state, ensure prompt response to rescue and clearance of obstructions, seek stakeholders collaboration and forward real and on-time report of activities,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

LASG set to partner Poland on economic development

LASG set to partner Poland on economic development

FRSC clamps down on trucks carrying livestock, human passengers together – Biu

FRSC clamps down on trucks carrying livestock, human passengers together – Biu

Breastfeeding, a building block for human capital development – Commissioner

Breastfeeding, a building block for human capital development – Commissioner

NMA advises Nigerians on eating right for healthy living

NMA advises Nigerians on eating right for healthy living

NAF air strikes destroy boats with stolen crude oil – Director

NAF air strikes destroy boats with stolen crude oil – Director

Obaseki denies impeachment plot against Shaibu, accuses him of planning to dump PDP

Obaseki denies impeachment plot against Shaibu, accuses him of planning to dump PDP

Osun Govt asks workers to ignore 'misleading report' on new salary scale

Osun Govt asks workers to ignore 'misleading report' on new salary scale

Senate confirms 45 nominees, defers El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s confirmation

Senate confirms 45 nominees, defers El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s confirmation

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria