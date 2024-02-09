ADVERTISEMENT
NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The commission’s management said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The commission said that a review of the DisCos billing of unmetered customers for 2023 had revealed non-compliance with the monthly energy caps issued by the commission.

”The public may recall that in 2020, the commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps,” it said.

According to NERC, the capping is aimed at aligning the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

The commission said that in response to the non-compliance, it was safeguarding unmetered customers from arbitrary billing by DisCos

”The Commission in pursuant to Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (“EA 2023”), has issued the order on Non-Compliance with Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/2024/004-014) which stipulates the following:

”Credit adjustment to customers: DisCos are to issue credit adjustments to all overbilled unmetered customers for the period January to September 2023 by March 2024 billing cycle.

”Public Notice: DisCos have been directed to publish the list of credit adjustment beneficiaries in two national dailies and on their website no later than March 31, 2024.

”Regulatory Sanctions: The commission shall deduct a sum of N10,505,286,072 from the annual allowed revenues of the eleven (11) DisCos during the next tariff review, to deter future non-compliance with the energy caps approved by the commission,” it said.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

