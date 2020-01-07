NEMA South-East Coordinator, Mr Fred Anusim, gave the commendation while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on factors that contributed to a successful NEMA’s “Operation Eagle Eye’’ in the zone.

NAN recalls that NEMA inaugurated the operation on Dec. 24, 2019 and it lasted till Jan. 4.

The operation’s patrol and surveillance covered major highways, which included Enugu-Awka-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-9th Mile Corner, Onitsha-Owerri and 9th Mile Corner-Nsukka-Obollo Afor Roads as well as the Head Bridge, Onitsha.

Anusim said that major and palliative works quickly done on major highways resulted in quick flow of traffic, general reduction on road carnages and zero accident record.

“Due to the motorable nature of the roads, all thanks to the Federal Government, there was little or no traffic gridlock.

“However, we had little traffic slowdown in 9th Mile Corner and Head Bridge, Onitsha during the Christmas Eve.

“We recorded no accident in all our day and night patrols and we got maximum cooperation from Nigerians travelling from one point to another during the period under review.

“We enjoyed superb cooperation and synergy with law enforcement agencies especially the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) who are the lead agency in road disaster management,’’ he said.

The NEMA zonal boss, however, lauded the commitment of officers of the agency that contributed to the success of the operation.