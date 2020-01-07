No law mandates President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his assets, the Presidency has said.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, stated this on Monday, January 6, 2019, while reacting to the demand of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) which urged President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the 36 state governors to make their assets public in seven days.

SERAP, in its statement on Sunday, January 5, 2019, argued that the non-disclosure by the officials “seriously undermines the effectiveness and integrity of the constitutional and statutory obligations to submit asset declarations.”

But, speaking on ChannelsTV' Politics Today, Adesina said no law compelled his principal to make public his assets in his second term.

He said such a decision to make the assets public “is voluntary will and not a compulsion.”

“The president will do what the law requires of him and I can say for a fact that the president has declared his assets.

"Declaring that publicly is not in our law but voluntary. Therefore, he cannot be compelled to do so,” Adesina said.

Both Buhari and Osinbajo had released some details of their assets during their first tenure in 2015.