The North East Peace Advocates has lauded Mustapha Maihaja for restoring transparency and accountability to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The group made this known in a report to appraise emergency management in Nigeria after a study of NEMA's activities in the North-East with regards to crisis management.

In the report signed by President, Bitrus Ali on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the group hailed the Director-General for his agency's interventions in mitigating the suffering of internally displaced persons in the North-East.

The group said it observed NEMA’s presence in remote villages, communities, and hamlets in the North-East.

This, according to the group, is made possible through Maihaja's reforms structured in line with best global practices in disaster and emergency management.

"The impact of NEMA in North-East Nigeria is indeed commendable given the manner its operations are structured in line with best global practices in disaster and emergency management," the report said.

The group also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari's willpower and "extraordinary commitment" to addressing disasters and emergencies in Nigeria through the appointment of Maihaja.

It advised ministries, departments, and agencies in the country to emulate the accountability and transparency in NEMA's operations.