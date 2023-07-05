ADVERTISEMENT
NEMA cautions 14 states, 31 communities on flood

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8 across the country.

NEMA cautions 14 states, 31 communities on flood (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property. He listed the states and communities as Plateau: Langtang and Shendam; Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada; Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo and Silame; Delta: Okwe.

Others include Kaduna State: Kachia; Akwa Ibom: Upenekang; Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola; Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa.

He also added Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu; Zamfara: Shinkafi and Gummi, Borno: Briyel; Jigawa: Gwaram; Kwara: Jebba; Niger: Mashegu and Kontagora are also included.

Farinloye thanked the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information.

