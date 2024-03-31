NDLEA seizes Qatar-bound drugs concealed in African salad, rejects ₦5m bribe

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the lady was caught at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

He explained that she hid 20 parcels of the weed in “African salad’’ (cassava cuts and vegetables), but was intercepted at the airport on Thursday in collaboration with men of the Department of State Services.

Babafemi stated that a preliminary investigation showed that the lady returned to Nigeria in December 2023 for end-of-year celebrations.

“She said that preparatory to her return to Doha, she was lodged at Club Dice Hotel in Ikotun area of Lagos where the consignment was handed over to her for trafficking to the Arabian country,’’ he stated.

In another development, NDLEA also arrested two men at Iwaya, Yaba and Agege areas of Lagos on March 26.

Babafemi stated that the agency recovered 842,560 psychoactive pills, particularly tramadol, in addition to 15 litres of codeine syrup and 596gms of Molly from the duo.