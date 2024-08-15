ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 6,975.6kgs of illicit drugs in Plateau in 2 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA chairman commended the governor for his commitment to ensuring peace, security of life, and property on the Plateau.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retired) receives Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State in his Abuja office [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retired) receives Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State in his Abuja office [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retired), disclosed on Thursday in Abuja when Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited him.

Marwa listed the drugs seized to include cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, among others.

He stated that the seizures led to the arrest of 1,720 suspects, of whom 156 were convicted while the trials of others were ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA chairman commended the governor for his commitment to ensuring peace, security of life, and property on the Plateau.

Marwa urged the governor to support a standard rehabilitation centre and activate drug control committees at the state, local government, and community levels to further strengthen the agency’s drug demand reduction efforts.

He urged Mutfwang to also adopt a drug testing policy in schools, homes, and communities across the state.

Mutfwang, who spoke earlier, commended Marwa’s leadership skills in the turnaround and performance of the NDLEA since he assumed the chairmanship of the agency in 2021.

“We’ve closely followed your performance, and we can say that since you came on board, NDLEA has gone about its functions with more vigour and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I know that quite a lot of the people who profit from trading illicit drugs have not found it easy since you came on board.

“I am here because we are genuinely concerned about the impact that substance abuse and trading in illegal drugs are having on our state, and we want to seek better ways of collaboration.

“We will continue to look for ways and means of trying to reduce the influence of substance abuse in our society.

“And one very critical thing is that while we have paid a lot of attention to the demand side, to the user, we need to look again at the supply side.

“On our part as a state, we are willing to be able to collaborate more with you and make sure that we reduce this menace to the barest minimum. And so, we’ve come today just to reinvigorate that cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, we have enjoyed the cooperation of your staff, and we want to continue to do more, share intelligence, and see how we can collaborate,” he stated.

The management team of the NDLEA and Governor of Plateau State Governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor and the NDLEA chairman agreed to strengthen collaboration between the state government and the NDLEA.

The collaboration aims to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTBank confirms hackers' attempt to compromise website domain

GTBank confirms hackers' attempt to compromise website domain

Why I’ll remain in PDP, work for our governorship candidate – Mimiko's ally

Why I’ll remain in PDP, work for our governorship candidate – Mimiko's ally

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

NDLEA seizes 6,975.6kgs of illicit drugs in Plateau in 2 years

NDLEA seizes 6,975.6kgs of illicit drugs in Plateau in 2 years

Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

There's nothing special about Tinubu’s Bourdillon house, mine better - Shettima

There's nothing special about Tinubu’s Bourdillon house, mine better - Shettima

I won't tolerate excuses, failures - Wike warns new FCTA appointees

I won't tolerate excuses, failures - Wike warns new FCTA appointees

Respect the court - Residents warn Aiyedatiwa over obaship crisis in Ondo

Respect the court - Residents warn Aiyedatiwa over obaship crisis in Ondo

2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Otega Ogra, President Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s media team in crisis, Onanuga deletes contentious tweet about president

20 die as Cargo boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa waterways [Guardian Nigeria]

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn [Punch Newspapers]

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn