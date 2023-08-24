NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says its operatives have seized 369.903KG illicit drugs and arrested 73 suspects in Kaduna.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Braji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kaduna, that the arrest and seizure were made in June. Braji said within the period under review, the command had seven convictions at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The commander said the drugs seized included, Indian Hemp 93.056kg, Heroin 0.166kg, Cocaine 0.031kg, Methamphetamine 0,030kg ,Tramadol 0.056kg and other Psychotropic substances 276.564kg. Braji said the command also recovered 2MM pistol marked 7737 and a locally made pistol.

“Within the month under review, six illicit drug joints were dismantled which included, Kunku Rigasa, Rido, Mararaban Jos and Kasuwar sati,“ he said.