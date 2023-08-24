ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

State Commander of the agency also warned illegal drug dealers and users, stated that they will not be spared if they are arrested by the agency.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Braji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kaduna, that the arrest and seizure were made in June. Braji said within the period under review, the command had seven convictions at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The commander said the drugs seized included, Indian Hemp 93.056kg, Heroin 0.166kg, Cocaine 0.031kg, Methamphetamine 0,030kg ,Tramadol 0.056kg and other Psychotropic substances 276.564kg. Braji said the command also recovered 2MM pistol marked 7737 and a locally made pistol.

Within the month under review, six illicit drug joints were dismantled which included, Kunku Rigasa, Rido, Mararaban Jos and Kasuwar sati,“ he said.

He said the command will continue its fight against illicit drugs in the state to standstill. Braji warned that illegal drug dealers and users would not be spared if they are arrested by the agency.

