NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug business

The Chairman of Cubana group of companies was said to have been grilled by officials of the NDLEA for five hours before he was asked to go home and return at a future date.

According to Punch, sources revealed that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria, and India.

One of the sources said, “Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9 am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2 pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account.”

The source added that the socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents that would be presented to the NDLEA.

You’ll recall that in July 2021, Cubana organised a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

The event which attracted politicians and celebrities was highlighted by ostentatious displays of wealth as evidenced by the donation of about 400 cows to the socialite.

Four months after the burial ceremony, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited Cubana for interrogation over alleged money laundering, and tax fraud.