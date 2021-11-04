RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC releases Obi Cubana after 3 days in detention

Obi Cubana was allowed to go home after the detectives of the commission completed their questioning.

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]
The Economic and Financial Commission has released popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana was arrested on Monday, November 1, 2021, over alleged money laundering.

But on Thursday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the businessman had been released.

While in detention, the businessman was said to have been questioned about his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax fraud.

He was, however, allowed to go home after the detectives of the commission completed their questioning.

Recall that in July, Obi Cubana got Nigerians talking when he hosted a lavish burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State.

Over 200 cows were reportedly slaughtered for the burial ceremony.

