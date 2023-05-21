NDLEA intercepts UK-bound ₦.5bn worth meth in Lagos, arrests 3 suspects

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment was part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

He said the drugs were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

He also said the illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of ₦567 million was detected and seized by NDLEA operatives at the airport on Tuesday, May 16.

According to him, this was swiftly followed by series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere.

He added that a female suspect, Chioma Akuta and ultimately the drug lord behind the shipment, Charles Ezeh, were arrested at Sotel Suites, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on Thursday May 18.

“Ezeh claims he’s a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra but investigations revealed he lived with his wife and children in London.

“This was until December, 10, 2022 when he fled to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug related offence in the UK.

“Though he claimed to have been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, operatives were however, able to locate his mansion at No. 1 Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on Friday May 19.