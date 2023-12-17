NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandma for drug trafficking, seizes baron’s mansion

This is contained in a statement by the Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the seizure followed the conviction of Okenwa by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He said that Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Ukah on July 30 and subsequently arraigned on a four-count charge before the court.

He added that the court convicted and sentenced the two to four and three years imprisonment with option of N4 million and N3 million fine, respectively.

This, he said, was in addition to community service for four and three weeks each, and the the forfeiture of Okenwa’s vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ, to the Federal Government.

“To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as a clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos.

“It initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on Dec. 6, before the final forfeiture on Dec 7,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday arrested a 75-year-old grandmother, Sekinat Soremekun, for dealing in illicit drugs.

He said that the woman was arrested in the Oshodi area of Lagos in possession of quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup.

“She claimed her son, Segun who is now at large, supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed,” he added.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA has intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign in schools, markets, worship and other public places across the country.

According to him, lectures against drug abuse were held for students of St. Margaret High School, Ilesa, Osun; Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun; and Wesley Model Primary and Secondary School, Badagry, Lagos State.