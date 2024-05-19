NDLEA arrests 4, seizes 2,025 explosives in Niger, Kano

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja stated that the IEDs were intercepted in a Toyota Hummer bus marked AGL 905 XX by NDLEA officers along Agaie – Lapai road, Niger.

Babafemi said that the duo of Abdulrauf Adeyemi, 46, and Asmiyu Rahim, 45, conveying the IED materials were arrested on the spot.

He said that follow-up operations led to the arrest of Husaini Abdullahi, 25, at Sokoto main market, Sokoto and Nazifi Abdullahi, 37, at Naibawa Motor Park, Kano on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa has directed that all four suspects and the explosive materials be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.

In another operation, Muhammad Lawal, 42, was nabbed at Central Market Motor Park, Katsina State with 1,000 Ampoules of Pentazocine injection.

Babafemi said that a total of 105kg of cannabis was on Friday, May 17 recovered from a house in Obola community, Owan West LGA, Edo.

He added that a suspect, Gloria Oris was arrested when NDLEA officers raided the area.

Also, In Kwara state, two suspects: Abdulganiyu Karaman, 55, and Sunday Abel, 37, were on Saturday arrested with 83kg of cannabis and Tramadol at Boriya, Baruten LGA, and Offa, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, In Yobe, a consignment of 91.1kg opioids and 13kg cannabis going to Maiduguri, Borno, was recovered.

Babafemi said that the drugs were hidden in compartments of a petrol tanker along the Potiskum-Damaturu road.

He, however, added that NDLEA officers arrested the driver, Ismaila Ali.

Babafemi said, ”With the same vigour, the various commands of the Agency across the country continued with the War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign in the past week.