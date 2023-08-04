NDA provides world-class military training to cadets – Commandant

Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says the institution has over the years providing world-class military trainings to its cadets.

Ochai stated this on Friday, August 3, 2023 at the ongoing Exercise Camp Highland for Cadets of the Direct Short Service Course 27 Nigerian Army and Direct Short Service Course 31 Nigerian Airforce.

The exercise is holding at Leadership and Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos. The commandant maintained that the academy was providing quality training on the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to cadets, toward combating the myriad of security challenges currently confronting the nation.

”NDA curriculum is designed to provide world class military training to our cadets; this is why our officers are among the best anywhere in the world

”Part of the skills and training is promoting the use of technology among our cadets, because we believe some of the security challenges confronting us today are being perpetrated using technology

”So, we need our cadets to be in tune with the use of ICT in order to properly combat these security challenges by the time they become officers,” Ochai said.

On the ongoing camp highland exercise, Ochai said that it is aimed at equipping the cadets with the necessary training that would equip them to combat insurgency and other security challenges. He added that it would equip them towards protecting the ever growing population of the country.

“The exercise is an important military training activity used in ascertaining the preparedness of the cadets for commissioning as Officers into the Nigeria Armed Forces.

“It is designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, as well as command and control abilities, among other military competencies

”This training is the final outdoor exercise for the cadets and it is also designed to build a strong enduring character in them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the activities carried out by the cadets at Shere Hills include balancing log, crossing log, map reading, tyre ring, pyramids, swing and ragain.